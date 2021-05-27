AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mary Maguire On Tips For Driving During Memorial Day Weekend

Mary Maguire, Massachusetts spokesperson for AAA Northeast, spoke with CBSN Boston's Breana Pitts on how to best navigate the roads during the holiday weekend.
AAA: 37 Million expected to travel
ABC 2 News WMAR
AAA: 37 Million expected to travel
Mary Maguire, Massachusetts spokesperson for AAA Northeast, spoke with CBSN Boston's Breana Pitts on how to best navigate the roads during the holiday weekend.
AAA: 37 Million expected to travel
Travel for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is expected to increase 60% from 2020, according to AAA Travel.