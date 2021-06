Brownstown man charged in Capitol riots

A Brownstown man is expected to be arraigned on charges today related to the Capitol riots.

ALSO BREAKING RIGHT NOW, A MANFROM BROWNSTOWN HAS BEENARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THEINSURRECTION AT THE U.S. CAPITOLJANUARY 6.ANTHONY CUMA WAS CHARGED INWASHINGTON, D.C.

WITHTRESPASSING, DISORDERLY CONDUCTON CAPITOL GROUNDS.THE F.B.I.

SAYING THA