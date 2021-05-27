Model criticized for 'tone deaf' display of free stuff

Liz Seibert (@lizseibert) posts all sorts ofvideos on TikTok showcasing her life as a model.On May 19, she posted a video detailing allof the free stuff she managed to get in just oneday, mostly using an app called Beauty Pass.Beauty Pass is like LinkedIn,but for models and businesses.Models who are accepted onto theapp get special perks, and in exchange,they market the companies’ products.Seibert got a $15 açai bowl, two saladscosting $30 and two cupcakes that would normallycost nearly $9 — all for free through the app.She also started out her day with twofree Krispy Kreme donuts, as part of the chain’sdeal for vaccinated Americans.Seibert then showed off her complimentaryinfluencer gym membership and talked her wayinto a comedy show free of charge.In total, Seibert claimed she got $157.89 worthof free products in less than 24 hours.“Let’s change the title of the video [to] ‘ThingsI Can Get For Free In NYC Because I’m A Model and IHave Pretty Privilege,'” one user commented.“IDK why y’all mad at her,” one pointedout.

“Be mad at the companies if anything”