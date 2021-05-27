What Exactly is a ‘Green Flash?’

Catch them if you can!
These green flashes disappear just as fast as they appear, but with a bit of luck and the right conditions, you may be able to spot one.
Catch them if you can!
These green flashes disappear just as fast as they appear, but with a bit of luck and the right conditions, you may be able to spot one.
Remotely controlling the shutter on your iPhone's camera lets you include yourself in the photo while avoiding the limitations of a..
It never fails.
Just as we get a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, there might be a chance of crawling out of this..