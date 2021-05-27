Barbie's 'Inspiring Women' Line Continues With Helen Keller Doll as New Edition

The doll was crafted based on extensive research on both Helen Keller's life and the era in which she lived.

Toy company Mattel introduced the "Inspiring Women" Barbie series in 2018.

The "Inspiring Women" series has featured dolls dedicated to such visionaries as Sally Ride.

Rosa Parks.

And Susan B.

Anthony.

Helen Keller graduated from Ratcliffe College in 1904, becoming the first deafblind person to earn a college bachelor's degree.

Her humanitarian efforts after graduating have been inspiring others for more than a century.

