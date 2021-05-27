2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

Take one quick glimpse at Hyundai’s already-robust roster of SUVs, from the mini Venue to the plus-size Palisade and you’ll find no shortage of utes.

There’s six in all – that’s more than Jeep – plus a mixture of hybrids, electrics and combustion engines doing the hard work under the skin.

But leading the company’s global sales volume, sized right in the middle of the pack is the clean-sheet redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

The previous inline-fours of 2.0 liters and 2.4 liters are gone, replaced by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four and a 1.6-liter turbo inline-four paired with conventional or plug-in hybrid systems (we only drove the conventional hybrid).

And while many competitors fit continuously variable transmissions to their hybrid power units, Hyundai uses a more conventional six-speed automatic with theirs.

