2022 Hyundai Tucson Production

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is officially in production.

Hyundai’s pointy, redesigned compact crossover kicked off its production run a short time ago at its new home in Montgomery, Alabama.

This marks the first time that Hyundai has assembled the Tucson in the U.S., having been put together in South Korea previous to the new model.

It joins a host of other products being built at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant.

Other models built there include the Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe, bringing the new total up to four cars.

