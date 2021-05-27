2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is an all-electric SUV with over 250 miles of range.

Inside the Kona Electric is a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation digital infotainment and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai reports that at DC fast charging stations the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric can charge up to 80% in under an hour, and regenerative braking helps recharge the Kona’s battery while on the road.

Hyundai placed safety tech in each 2022 Kona Electric that includes smart cruise control with stop and go, blind-spot collision, forward collision avoidance.

Tablet-like screen, and much more.

