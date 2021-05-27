2021 Hyundai Sonata

The 2021 Sonata is available with four different powertrains.

The base engine in the SE and SEL is a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.

These figures are typical for entry-level engines in the midsize segment.

This engine is rated at 28 mpg city, 38 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined in the SE model and 27/37/31 in the SEL.

Stepping up to the SEL Plus and Limited models means switching to the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

This engine produces less power (180 horses) than the base 2.5, but more torque (195 lb-ft).

It likewise offers similar numbers to other lower-end turbocharged engines offered by the competition, such as the Honda Accord’s 1.5-liter.

It even offers more power from a smaller package than the 2.0-liter turbo offered in the Volkswagen Passat.

This engine is rated at 27 mpg city, 37 highway and 30 combined.