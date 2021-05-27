2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is such a well-rounded and well-executed three-row crossover that the only thing preventing it from being declared a runaway best-in-class choice is that the mechanically related Kia Telluride manages to check off the exact same boxes.

That people seem to gravitate more to the Kia's design may ultimately tilt the scales in its favor, but it doesn't change the fact that the Palisade objectively stands just as tall for its compelling blend of features, functionality, quality and a general lack of bad habits.

Every Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

Front- or all-wheel drive are available, and an eight-speed automatic is standard.

The towing capacity is 5,000 pounds on every Palisade.

A class III hitch and an auto-leveling rear suspension are optional.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 miles per gallon city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with front-wheel drive.

All-wheel drive only lowers those estimates to 19/24/21.