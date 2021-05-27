People Expected To Flock To Southern California Beaches, Parks For Memorial Day Weekend

Masks are no longer needed outside, where gatherings are safer and no longer banned -- unlike last year.
Tina Patel reports.
Masks are no longer needed outside, where gatherings are safer and no longer banned -- unlike last year.
Tina Patel reports.
State parks and forests throughout Pennsylvania are getting ready for a busy Memorial Day Weekend, including a 26% increase in..
With Memorial Day weekend here, beware if you’re making the trip to South Lake Tahoe. The road road home could cost you more this..