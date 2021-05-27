Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged in crash that injured young girl

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Monday Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a class D felony with a potential jail sentence of one to seven years.

This is a 100%preventable violent crime, courtdocuments say in february while drivingover 80 MPH and having a blood alcoholcontent of 800.113 read crashed histruck into a car on the side of a roadnear Arrowhead Stadium with five yearold Ariel Young inside.

Ariel suffereda brain injury from the accident andhasn't been able to walk or talk since.Chris man an attorney and volunteerwith mothers against drunk driving,says the group supports the charge butsays it still doesn't make up for thefamily's pain no matter what thecharges are and what the penalty is.

Uhin the end it doesn't make up for thedamage lead prosecutor Jean Petersbaker says her office will vigorouslypursue the charges and read won't begiven any favorable treatment from heroffice or Kansas City Police.

We justhope that people look at it And make abetter decision, make the decision notto drive impaired.

