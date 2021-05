Emily: I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT WHENOUR TEAM CAN BE OUT ON LOCATIONAND THAT'S WHERE MEL IS, LIVE ATSHEA'S PERFORMING ARTS CENTER.YOU LOOK LIKE YOU'RE HAVING AGOOD TIME.Mel: IT IS THE BEST DAY, OH MYGOODNESS.SHEA'S IS BACK.THIS IS THE MAN, ALBERTNOCCIOLINO, BRINGING ALL OF THEBROADWAY SHOWS TO BUFFALO.WHAT A SEASON WE HAVE.MAYBE THE END OF AM BUFFALO BUTTHE BEGINNING OF THE NEW SEASONAT SHEA'S.