LGBTQ+ Quotes, in Celebration of Pride Month.

This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another, Elliot Page.

Why are you mad?

When you could be GLAAD?, Taylor Swift.

When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free, President Barack Obama.

I am a strong, black, lesbian woman.

Every single time I say it, I feel so much better, Brittney Griner.

It still strikes me as strange that anyone could have any moral objection to someone else’s sexuality.

It’s like telling someone else how to clean their house, River Phoenix.

We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity, George Takei.

You look ridiculous if you dance.

You look ridiculous if you don’t dance.

So you might as well dance, Gertrude Stein.

No person is your friend who demands your silence or denies your right to grow, Alice Walker.

We are powerful because we have survived, Audre Lorde.

If I wait for someone else to validate my existence, it will mean that I’m shortchanging myself, Zanele Muholi.

It takes no compromise to give people their rights ... it takes no money to respect the individual.

It takes no political deal to give people freedom.

It takes no survey to remove repression, Harvey Milk.

Baby, I was born this way, Lady Gaga