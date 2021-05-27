Football star Marcus Rashford speaks with President Obama

Marcus Rashford has spoken with President Barack Obama to discuss the power young people can have to make change in society.Rashford, the Manchester United and England striker, met virtually with the 44th United States president in a Zoom conversation organised by Penguin Books.Their discussion focused on the importance of giving back to your local community and the positive impact of reading, as well as other themes from the president’s memoir, A Promised Land.They also spoke about some of their shared experiences, including being raised by single mothers.Rashford, 23, last year spearheaded a prominent campaign to tackle child food poverty in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.