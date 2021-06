Mayor Lightfoot Touts Utility Billing Relief Program, But It's Not Relevant To Those Who Tell Us They're Getting Hosed

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday touted the city's Utility Billing Relief program for those who have trouble paying their water bills.

But the people who have told us they're getting hosed with bills for water they didn't use don't qualify for the program.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.