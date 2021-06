'You've Got 24 Hours': OC District Attorney, Todd Spitzer, Warns Killer Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos To Turn Himself In

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a stern warning Thursday to a pair of unidentified suspects sought in the road-rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Orange, as the reward posted in the case swelled to $310,000.