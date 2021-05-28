Western Illinois slammed with severe thunderstorms

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

A thunderstorm brought heavy rain to parts of western Illinois and caused flooding on Thursday, May 27.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @kylemaggio; @NickJWx.