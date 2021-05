Furloughed employee finds new food venture

Jackie Tran will be opening up Tran's Fats Food Truck in Tucson.

NAT SIZZLING PAN SOT YA I'VEBEEN AN ENTHUSIASTIC HOME COOKFOR AWHILE JACKIE TRAN IS AHOME COOK THAT WANTED TO BE APROFESSIONAL ONE FOR AWHILESOT I THOUGHT WELL WHOSE JOBWOULD I WANT TO HAVEREGARDLESS OF HOW REALISTIC ITIS.

AND I THOUGHT ANTHONYBOURDAIN BECAUSE HE'STRAVELING THE WORLD, IMMERSINGHIMSELF IN SO MANY CULTURES,AND HE DOESN'T HAVE THE KINDAGLITZ AND GLAMOUR OF OTHERCELEBRITIES.

AND SO LIKEBOURDAIN -- HE TRIED TO STARTAS A COOK DURING HIS COLLEGEYEARS.

SOT BUT I DIDN'TREALIZE HOW COMPETITIVE IT WASIN PORTLAND, SO I WASN'TREALLY ABLE TO GET THATCOOKING JOB THAT I WANTED NATRICE HE MOVED TO TUCSON -- ANDFOUND A DIFFERENT WAY TO STAYIN THE FOOD INDUSTRY.

NATCAMERA CLICKS HE WORKED AS AFOOD PHOTOGRPAHER - UNTIL THEPANDEMIC HIT SOT I WASFURLOUGHED A COUPLE OF TIMESAND AT THE SECOND TIME I WASLIKE I CAN'T SIT AROUND ORQUIT A TEMPORARY JOB ON THEFLY.

I GOTTA TO MAKE SOMETHINGMORE PERMANENT FOR MYSELF;SOMETHING MORE DEPENDABLE.

HETOOK A JOB AT A CALL CENTERTEMPORARILY -- BUT WITH A NEWGOAL IN MIND SOT IT WASINITIALLY KIND OF A PIPEDREAM.

I WASN'T SURE I WOULDEVER AFFORD OR BE ABLE TO TAKETHE SORT OF FINANCIAL RISK.NAT FOOD WITH SOME TASTY FOODAND AN INVESTOR WHO BELEIVEDIN HIS ABILITIES, TRAN ISFINALLY TURNING HIS PIPE DREAMOF OWNING A FOOD TRUCK INTO AREALITY.

NAT FOOD AS FOR THENAME TO GO ALONG WITH THE FOOD-- IT WILL BE CALLED TRANSFATS FOOD TRUCK.

THE MENUWON'T HAVE MANY TRANS FATSTHOUGH SOT IT'LL BE MOSTLYASIAN STREET FOOD ANDDUMPLINGS ESSENTIALLY HIS GOALIS TO GET THE TRUCK IN THENEXT THREE MONTHS AND STARTSERVING FRESH FOOD FOR TUCSON.NAT HERE WE GO GREG BRADBURY,KGUN9, ON YOUR SIDE.FROM THE HEAT IN THE KITCHEN-- TO OUR IMPENDING TRIPLE