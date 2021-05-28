Edwin Poots officially ratified as new leader of Democratic Unionist Party
Edwin Poots has been officially ratified as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.The Stormont Agriculture Minister narrowly defeated Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier this month in the party’s first contest for leader.Mr Poots was formally ratified in a meeting a Belfast hotel on Thursday evening.