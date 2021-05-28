Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Movie Trailer

Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: You ever hear the one about the cop, the blonde, the psycho and the mafia princess?

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it.

When one of Gotham’s most sinister villains, Roman Sionis, and his sadistic right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city’s wicked underbelly is turned upside down looking for her.

Harley, Huntress, Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.