Law and Order Organized Crime S01E08 Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown

Law and Order Organized Crime 1x08 "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – As Wheatley goes to court to face the litany of charges against him, Richie makes moves to save himself and his family name.

Morales and Washburn keep close tabs on their star witness.

Bell and Stabler must cope with a sudden development in the case.