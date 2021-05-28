2022 Volkswagen Taos Exterior Design

The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos debuts with a bold exterior design, practical but refined interior, advanced technology, and available 4Motion® all-wheel drive.

Slotting below the Tiguan, Taos offers Volkswagen’s signature driving dynamics, high quality, and smart packaging in a smaller package with a lower price tag.

Taos boasts a tech-forward package, including the latest standard and available driver assistance technologies offered by Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is fitted as standard, along with the next-generation Volkswagen Car-Net® telematics system, offering five years of Remote Access services at no additional charge and in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan.

Available technology includes Volkswagen’s MIB3 infotainment system—with wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, and SiriusXM® with 360L—as well as the IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance suite, Light Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

All versions of the Taos are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 TSI® engine making 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

Thanks to sophisticated technology such as variable geometry turbocharging, the Taos delivers excellent fuel economy and spirited performance.

Every Taos can be optioned with Volkswagen’s 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system.