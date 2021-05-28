Relaxed pet pug enjoys rubdown from electric massager

Adorable footage shows a pet pug enjoying a rubdown from an electric massage machine in Thailand.

The 1-year-old pooch named Meo laid flat on his stomach while the machine does its work on top of his furry back in Bangkok on March 17.

Pet owner Tik Wongnaknoi said: "It’s really funny how Meo is enjoying the massager more than us.

Even when I left the room, he laid still on the bed with that funny expression on his face."