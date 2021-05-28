Chinese motorist spotted driving scooter without holding handlebars and with his legs casually crossed

A man was spotted driving a scooter along a road without holding the handlebars in southern China.

A man was spotted driving a scooter along a road without holding the handlebars in southern China.

The video, captured in the city of Qinzhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 25, shows a man sitting on the trunk of his scooter without using his hands to hold the handlebars.

After receiving a report, the police found the man.

They told him off as well as asked him to write a letter promising he won't do it again.

The video was provided by local media with permission.