Truck’s loose wheel smashes into man sitting in shop in Thailand

This is the terrifying moment a truck’s loose wheel smashed into a mechanic sitting inside a shop.

Tawatchai Chanthaket was on a chair playing on his phone during his break when the large black wheel came loose in Sakhon Nakhon, central Thailand, on May 24.

CCTV footage shows the plastic chair being shattered as it hit the man who fell to the ground in pain before his brother frantically ran over to him to help.

The mechanic was rushed to the hospital as he had some wounds in the head and across the body while the truck driver was taken to the police station for questioning.

His brother Sattawat said: ‘I was so frightened.

Everything happened so fast.

My brother had some head injuries and some parts of his body were bruised.

He was initially taken into intensive care but now he is in a stable condition.’ Local police are still investigating the case.

They said the truck driver and owner could be charged after the investigation.