Monday, June 21, 2021

The look of disappointment! Mother dismayed as son downs whole bottle of wine

This was the moment a young man from Kelowna in Canada's British Columbia downed a whole bottle of wine to his mother's disappointment on Mother's Day (May 9).

Footage shows the son unscrew a bottle then - without stopping - drink the whole contents as his mother watches in disbelief.

He might not remember this Mother's Day, but she will.

