This was the moment a young man from Kelowna in Canada's British Columbia downed a whole bottle of wine to his mother's disappointment on Mother's Day (May 9).
The look of disappointment! Mother dismayed as son downs whole bottle of wine
Footage shows the son unscrew a bottle then - without stopping - drink the whole contents as his mother watches in disbelief.
He might not remember this Mother's Day, but she will.