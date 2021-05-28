'LemonAid' boys aiming high after £100,000 charity campaign

‘LemonAid’ boys from London thirsty for more success after £100,000 charity campaign raises money for the people of war-torn Yemen - and helping residents of Gaza is their next objective.Best friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq set up their homemade lemonade initiative – dubbed “Lemonade for Yemen-Aid” – last year to raise money for the people of Yemen and soon went viral around the world.