Insect zookeeper explains how she looks after dozens of baby praying mantises

A zookeeper at Kansas State University insect zoo filmed a series of clips explaining how she looks after dozens of baby praying mantises.

Kortnee VanDonge, 20, had someone drop off an egg casing at the zoo and went on to show how she prepared an environment for the baby insects.

She said: "In the video, I show how we take care of Chinese mantises at different life stages at the zoo.

Chinese mantises or tenodera sinensis are not native to the US but came here in the late 1800s from Asia and are now found all over North America in the wild!" "At the zoo, we raise many different species of arthropods from around the world to help people learn about them and for them to hopefully become less afraid."