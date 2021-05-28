Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 29, 2021

Rip currents

Credit: Kris 6 News
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 2 views
Rip currents
Rip currents
Break the grip of the rip

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THEGROUP ..INCLUDING HOW YOU CANJOIN...BY GOING TO OUR WEBSITEKRIS-T-V-DOT-COM.{***STILLSTORE**}YOU MAY HAVE SEEN A DIAGRAMLIKE THIS...SHOWING HOW A RIPCURRENT WORKS.EXPERTS SAY THE BEST ADVICE FORGETTING OUT OF ONE..

IS TOFOLLOW THE DIRECTION OF THISSWIMMER..

SWIMMING PARALLEL TOTHE SHORE UNTIL YOU GET OUT.{***FULLSCREEN**}AND IF YOU ARE HEADING TO THEBEACH THIS WEEKEND, TRY TO SWIMNEAR A LIFEGUARD.{***FULLSCREEN**}BE SURE TO SWIM AWAY FROMJETTIES AND PIERS..{***FULLSCREEN**}MOST IMPORTANTLY, ALWAYS CHECKTHE FLAGS BEFORE HEADING INTOTHE WA

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Your CBS4 Forecast For Monday 5/24/21

Your CBS4 Forecast For Monday 5/24/21

CBS4 Miami

Monday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Explore

More coverage

Video Shows Officials Rescue Children From Ocean In Atlantic City

Video Shows Officials Rescue Children From Ocean In Atlantic City

CBS 3 Philly
Terrifying footage of a fierce tornado and rip currents

Terrifying footage of a fierce tornado and rip currents

Rumble Studio
New NOAA tool forecasts rip currents days out, hoping to prevent water rescues

New NOAA tool forecasts rip currents days out, hoping to prevent water rescues

ABC 10 News | San Diego