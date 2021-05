Mostly cloudy, chilly Friday

TO BE INDOORSMAN AT LEAST BE ALITTLE WARMER.IT’S GONNA BE A LITTLE CHILLYSIDE THIS WEEKE,ND BUT YOU KNOWWHAT?NO RAIN GOOD NO RAIN TODAY.NO RAIN SATURDAY.NO RAIN SUNDAY GET OUTSIDE.SOAK IT UP.WE’LL HAVE SUNSHINE TOMORROW.WE HAVE CLOUDS THIS MORNING.WE HAVE A LOT OF CLOUD COVERHERE WITH A NORTH BREEZE.IT’S 16 MILES AN HOUR GUESSINGAT 23.IT’S 56 DEGREES TEMPERATURESWILL KEEP DROPPING A FEW MOREDEGREES HERE.IS THAT COLD AIR?KEEP?COMING IN FROM THE NORTH.WE’RE IN THE 40S.IN MARYVILLE STILL HANGING ON TOTHE 60.IN WARRENSBURG CLIONNT ANDSEDALIA THE 12 HOUR FORECAST FORTODAY.IT’S A BLUSTERY ONE, BUT YOUKNOW, LET’S LOOK FOR THE SILVERLINING.THERE’S NO RAIN WE NEED A BRIGHTYARDS NEED A BREAK STREAMS CREEKRIVERS NEED A BREAK 12 HOURFORECAST SHOWS.MAYBE JUST A LITTLE BIT OFSUNSNEHI THIS AFTERNOON AS WECLIMB BACK UP INTO THE UPPER 50STO NEAR 60 DEGESRE WHEN YOUTHROW IN AN EARTH WIND THERE,YOU KNOW THAT 59.IMIGHT FEEL A LITTLE CHILLY FORSOME OF US 56 AND MARYVILLE FORA HIGH 56 AND CHILLICOTHE.WE MIGHT GET A FEW 60 DEGREEREADINGS THERE.IN OLATHEM IN LAWRENCE FOR TODAYNOW, WE DO HAVE RAIN ON THE WAYFOR NEXT WEEK FOR MEMORLIA DAYOFF AND ON RAIN SHOWERS, MAYBE AFEW THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELYTHROUGHOUT THE DAY, BUT IT’S NOTGOGIN TO BE A WASHOUT DOESN’TLOOK LIKE THAT RIGHT NOW WHEREITOK LIKE THAT RIGHT NOW WHERERAINS EVERY SINGLE HOUR OFETH DAY AND THERE’S NO SEVERERISK WITH A THUNDERSTORMS THATWE’RE GNGOI TO HAVE ON MONDAYAND WE’LL STAY ON THE COOLER.OUR NORMAL HIGH THIS TIME OFYEAR IS CLOSER TO 80 AND WEDON’T TOUCH THA UTNTIL WELL THISTIME NEXT WEEK.NEXT FRIDAY, WE HAVE ADDITIONALRAIN AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCESTUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, AND THENWE WARM BACK IONT THE MID TOUPPE