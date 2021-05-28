I'm The $1 Million Barbie Of Miami | BLING LIFE

LIVING in luxury is an every-day experience for a businesswoman and model who has spent over $1 million on enhancing her body.

Klara Lima lives a lavish lifestyle, partying on yachts and eating the finest cuisine courtesy of her chef husband.

But it has been a long journey for Miami-based Klara, who is now completely sober after battling addiction and eating disorders for years.

Klara, who is originally from the Czech Republic, told Truly: “I spend a lot of money on fashion and beauty.

That’s where a lot of my money goes as it is my passion.

It’s part of my self-expression and my art and I definitely enjoy traveling, great food, and great trips.” Klara, who has undergone four Brazilian butt lifts and four breast enhancement surgeries, had her first plastic surgery procedure at 21.

Having transformed herself, Klara became a model and Miami it-girl, using her unique look and business sense to establish herself in the city’s social scene.

She’s also proven popular on social media, where she’s gained 169,000 Instagram followers and 460,000 Facebook followers.

And while she’s currently “living her best life,” as she puts it, things weren’t always so positive for Klara who was bullied in school for being “chubby”, resulting in severe eating disorders and substance abuse.

Now Klara has overcome all her issues, is completely sober and is living a luxury life in Miami.

