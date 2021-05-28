Microsoft says SolarWinds hackers have struck again

The hackers behind the SolarWinds attack have launched a new global cyberattack on more than 150 government agencies, think tanks and other organizations, according to Microsoft.
CNN’s Matthew Chance reports.
Microsoft says Russian hackers have seized the email system used by the State Department’s international aid agency.
Malicious email blast from Kremlin-backed group hits organizations in 24 countries.