Lisa Vanderpump on why she 'had to leave' Real Housewives and what she's focusing on now

Lisa Vanderpump has "Real Houswives" firmly in her rearview mirror.

Gibson Johns interviews the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star about shining a light on her dog advocacy work on her latest show, "Vanderpump Dogs," which premiere's on Peacock on June 9.

They also talk about where she's focusing her energy post-"Housewives," what it's been like filming the upcoming season of "Vanderpump Rules" after a year off and more.