Kate Middleton Keeps Promise To Leukemia Patient

Kate Middleton kept the promise she made to five-year-old leukemia patient Mila Sneddon by wearing a pink dress when the pair met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The promise was made when Kate and Mila spoke on the phone last August.
The Duchess of Cambridge finally met a five-year-old cancer patient who appeared in her Hold Still project and remembered her..