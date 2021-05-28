Randeep Hooda removed as UN Ambassador following 'joke' about BSP leader Mayawati | Oneindia News

Actor Randeep Hooda was the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals in the United Nation's environmental treaty; Apollo Group of Hospitals has announced that it will start administering the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V at ₹ 1,195; Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Arindam Sinha objected to the handling of the Narada bribery case; Another school in Chennai have come forward and accused a commerce teacher of having sexually harassed and intimidated them for years; The Supreme Court has adjourned to 31 May for a plea asking for the cancellation of class 12 board exams amid the Covid-19 situation.

