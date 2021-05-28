Man Slams Hometown School District For Not Taking a Stand Against Racism

‘It’s sickening that [in] 2021, children that look like me are experiencing the same racist attacks that I did a decade ago’ — This man called out his hometown school district for not taking a stand against racism over the years.

» Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/KnowThis For more world news and viral videos, subscribe to NowThis News.

#ElkRiver #JamalSamaha #Education #Racism #Politics #News #NowThis