Bryton James & Telma Hopkins Talk Reuniting On 'Y&R'

The former cast of "Family Matters" is taking over on the set of "The Young and the Restless".

Bryton James, who once played Richie Crawford, is now joined by Telma Hopkins, who once played his mom on the '90s sitcom.

While speaking with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, the co-stars discuss the joy of reuniting after over 20 years.

Watch "Y&R" weekdays at 4:30 p.m.

ET on Global.