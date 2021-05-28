“It’s debilitating studying while you’re hungry”

Before the pandemic around a third of university students in South Africa were going to class hungry, according to research.

Now that problem is getting worse as part time jobs have dried up during lockdown, and students’ families have lost work.

Bianca Nonhlanhla Skhosana is a fourth year medical student at the University of The Witwaterstrand in Johannesburg.

She is one of hundreds of students at the uni whose had to turn to a food parcel programme for help.

Reporter and video journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute