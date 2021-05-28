Texas State Aquarium offering COVID-19 vaccines

If you haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine you may want to consider putting the Texas State Aquarium on your Memorial Day weekend plans.

TO SEE THE TOTALS IN YOURAREA JUST HEAD TO OUR WEBSITEKRISTV DOT COM.{***FULLSCREEN**}ONE OF THE MOST POPULARTOURIST ATTRACTIONS..

WILL ALSOSERVE AS A VACCINE SITE THISWEEKENDCHRISTUS SPOHN HOSPITAL HASSET UP A WALK IN CLINIC AT THETEXAS STATE AQUARIUM.IT RUNS TODAY UNTIL 3 INTHE AFTERNOON AND TOMORROW FROM10AM T