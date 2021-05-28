Skip to main content
Friday, May 28, 2021

Texas State Aquarium offering COVID-19 vaccines

If you haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine you may want to consider putting the Texas State Aquarium on your Memorial Day weekend plans.

ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A VACCINE SITE THIS WEEKEND

CHRISTUS SPOHN HOSPITAL HAS SET UP A WALK IN CLINIC AT THE TEXAS STATE AQUARIUM. IT RUNS TODAY UNTIL 3 IN THE AFTERNOON AND TOMORROW FROM 10AM

