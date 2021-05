Pieratt's Builders Spotlight: Anderson & Rodgers Construction

Anderson & Rodgers Construction is an award-winning design and build firm in the Bluegrass and beyond.

They specialize in residential and commercial projects.

We talk to co-owner Brent Anderson in today's edition of Pieratt's Builders Spotlight.

Anderson & Rodgers Construction was named the 2020 Bia of Central Kentucky Remodeler of the Year.

To learn more about them and to get a bid, call (859) 309-3021 or visit their website andersonandrodgers.com.