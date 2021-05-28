Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Fisher chases a red squirrel around the tree trunk in Fulton, New York

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:11s 0 shares 1 views
Fisher chases a red squirrel around the tree trunk in Fulton, New York
Fisher chases a red squirrel around the tree trunk in Fulton, New York

Jessica is at Great Bear park in Fulton, New York when she spots a fisher chasing a red squirrel around the tree trunk.

The fisher eventually gives up and goes back down the tree trunk on May 26.

Jessica is at Great Bear park in Fulton, New York when she spots a fisher chasing a red squirrel around the tree trunk.

The fisher eventually gives up and goes back down the tree trunk on May 26.

Explore