Fisher chases a red squirrel around the tree trunk in Fulton, New York

Jessica is at Great Bear park in Fulton, New York when she spots a fisher chasing a red squirrel around the tree trunk.
The fisher eventually gives up and goes back down the tree trunk on May 26.
