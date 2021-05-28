Skip to main content
Saturday, May 29, 2021

Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Computers

Credit: Market News Video
In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of GameStop, off about 6.8% and shares of Conns off about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are computers shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Quantum, trading lower by about 9.8% and HPQ, trading lower by about 8%.

