Mom transforms high chair into 'garden' for a fun sensory activity for her baby

This TikTok parent’s high chair garden is the perfect rainy day activity for babies .TikTok user Kate Bast (@thebastfamily) shared how she made an indoor gardenfor her toddler to play with.In the video, Kate shows her daughter sitting in a high chair, placing flowers into a small pile of dirt that sits atop the high chair table.The crafty parent blends up some old cereal in a food processor, then uses the cereal powder as “dirt” for the high chair garden.The final touch is adding flowers or plants — Kate uses a mix of different colored flowers in her video.Parents who aren’t afraid of a little mess can also place the garden on a table, so the whole family can enjoy it!