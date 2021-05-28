This boat-inspired Rolls-Royce could be the most expensive new car ever
This boat-inspired Rolls-Royce could be the most expensive new car ever

Three nautical-inspired vehicles named the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail are being made as part of Rolls-Royce’s inaugural Coachbuild project.

The cars are estimated to go for $25 million each, making them the most expensive new cars ever sold.