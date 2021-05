This country's problems are complicated, but the reason is simple

Lebanon’s economy is in free fall, its government is in paralysis, and a deadly port blast has scarred the heart of the capital.

The currency’s value has dropped by a devastating 90 percent, leaving families struggling to survive in a country with few public services.

CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz reports firsthand on how some of Beirut’s poorest are getting by, and speaks to an investigative journalist about widespread corruption in the country.