Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! (Saturday, May 29th)

Carmelo Kyam Anthony was born on May 29, 1984, and turns 37.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York.

The NBA player was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2003.

He was later selected as the third overall draft pick by the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony led the team to the Conference Finals for the first time since 1985 in 2009.

He has also played for the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony has scored a career-high 62 points in a single game, breaking a Knicks team record.

He has been named NBA All-Star and an All-NBA Team member.

He has also been a member of the USA olympics basketball team.

