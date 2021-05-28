Puppy love! Los Angeles dogs give each other loving and longing looks out window

In this clip, Monique shows what happens when she leaves the house.

'This is the super cute moment Monique Chehade from Los Angeles, California found out that she had a big fan in the neighborhood.

She said: "My son was watching me leave the house and so was our neighbor's dog aka the neighborhood watch group.

Is it a competition?

Who knows?

I found it very wholesome." This adorable footage was captured on camera on March 1 outside the filmer's residence.