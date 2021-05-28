Mom reveals how her husband really feels about their little boy wearing dresses in TikTok

Mom and mental health advocate, Caitlin (@caitlinfladager), took to TikTok to respond to a question she received from an unknown source:.“What does your husband think of his son wearing a dress?

I doubt he supports this…”.Her response, captured on camera and shared to TikTok, has the Internet in tears with 12M views, 3M likes, and 43K comments.The dad can be seen holding his son's hand while he twirls around in his pink dress.the comments of love and support came pouring in.“I love this so much.

The little guy looks so happy and the dad looks like he loves him more than anything,” one person wrote.“You are winning at parenting,” read another comment