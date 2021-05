Can my employer make me get the COVID-19 vaccine?

OUT, MORE ANDMORE BUSINESSESAND EMPLOYEESARE WONDERING IF ANORMAL WORK DAYIS IN THE NEARFUTURE.OTHERS AREWORRYING ABOUTTHEIR MEDICALPRIVACY ANDWHETHER ANEMPLOYER ASKINGYOU TO PROVEYOU'VE BEENVACINNATED IS EVENLEGAL.LEX 18'S CLAIREKOPSKY SAT DOWNWITH AN ATTORNEYTO SORT THROUGHTHE GREY AREA.VACCINATED.UNVACCINATED.DO NOT WISH TODISCLOSE.WHERE DO YOUSTAND?AND WHERE DOESYOUR EMPLOYERSTAND ABOUTASKING FOR THATINFORMATION?A LOCAL ATTORNEYSAYS AS OF RIGHTNOW, EMPLOYERSCANNOT MANDATETHEIR EMPLOYEESGET THE VACCINE.<CHRIS WIEST:YOU CANSTRONGLYENCOURAGE IT, ITHINK YOU COULDPROBABLY OFFERINCENTIVES.

YOUCAN'T MANDATE ITRIGHT NOW.CHRIS WIEST: YOUGET IN THE GRAYAREAS WHEN THEYSTART PENALIZEPEOPLE FOR NOTDOING IT.BUT THAT'S OFRIGHT NOW....THENEAR FUTURECOULD BE ADIFFERENT STORY.CHRIS WIEST: THATFRAMEWORK ISPROBABLY GOINGTO CHANGE IN THENEXT 60 TO 90 DAYSBECAUSE PFIZERHAS SUBMITTEDFOR FULLAPPROVAL.CURRENTLY THEPFIZER, MODERNAANDJOHNSON&JOHNSONSHOTS ARE ONLYAPPROVEDTHROUGH THE FDABY AN EMERGENCYAUTHORIZATION.UNDER THATCATEGORY, THEVACCINE CANNOT BEMANDATED.CHRIS WIEST: IT'SDESIGNED ALMOSTFOR THIS, YOUKNOW, FOR THESITUATION WHERETHERE'S YOU KNOWA PUBLIC HEALTHCRISIS, PERHAPSLIKE COVID-19.

WEWANT TO GET THISSTUFF TO MARKETQUICKER AND SOWE MIGHT SHORTCIRCUIT SOME OFALL THE DATA, YOUKNOW, THEPERIODS OF DATATHAT WE'RECOLLECTING DATATO GET THIS INTOTHE, INTO THEPUBLIC.BUT WITH PFIZERALREADY SUBMITTEDFOR F-D-A FULLAPPROVAL AND THEOTHER TWOGEARING UP TOSUBMIT, WIEST SAYSIT'S ONLY A MATTEROF TIME FOR THEMAJORITY WHODON'T FALL UNDERTHE AMERICANDISABILITIES ACT ORPUBLICACCOMODATIONS.CHRIS WIEST:APPROVAL ISFORTHCOMING.

THEQUESTION ISWHEN?

AND ONCETHAT CHANGES,YOU KNOW, THELEGAL LANDSCAPECHANGESDRASTICALLY.FOR THOSE SAYINGSHARING THEIRMEDICALINFORMATION IS AHIPPA VIOLATION,WIEST SAYS ITDOESN'T APPLY.CHRIS WIEST: HIPAADOES NOT APPLYTO BEING ABLE TOASK ABOUTWHETHER OR NOTYOU'VE BEENVACCINATED.FOR BUSINESSESWHO HAVE SETDATES TO RETURNTO THE WORKPLACEPENDINGVACCINATION IN THEMONTHS AHEAD,WEIST SAYSDEPENDING ON THEWORDING IN THEIRPOLICY THEY'LLPROBABLY BE SAFEAS LONG AS F-D-AFULL APPROVAL OFAT LEAST ONEVACCINE GOESTHROUGH.IN LEXINGTON,CLAIRE KOPSKY, LEX18 NEWS.